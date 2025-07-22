Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $367,369 in June, 0.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of July 17, the

sits at 6.75%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Williamsport metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 7 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#7. South Williamsport, PA

- Typical home value: $193,821

- 1-year price change: +2.0%

- 5-year price change: +30.1%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#6. Williamsport, PA

- Typical home value: $202,151

- 1-year price change: +3.7%

- 5-year price change: +32.2%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#5. Duboistown, PA

- Typical home value: $213,503

- 1-year price change: +3.0%

- 5-year price change: +39.9%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#4. Jersey Shore, PA

- Typical home value: $219,782

- 1-year price change: +2.7%

- 5-year price change: +35.1%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#3. Montgomery, PA

- Typical home value: $225,751

- 1-year price change: +2.0%

- 5-year price change: +29.5%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#2. Hughesville, PA

- Typical home value: $244,917

- 1-year price change: +4.4%

- 5-year price change: +31.9%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#1. Montoursville, PA

- Typical home value: $280,854

- 1-year price change: +3.9%

- 5-year price change: +34.4%