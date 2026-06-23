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Cities with the most expensive homes in the Lebanon metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $368,720 in May, 0.8% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of June 11, the

sits at 6.52%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Lebanon metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 7 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Lebanon, PA

- Typical home value: $291,454

- 1-year price change: +5.4%

- 5-year price change: +43.0%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. Myerstown, PA

- Typical home value: $323,995

- 1-year price change: +4.8%

- 5-year price change: +35.7%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Jonestown, PA

- Typical home value: $330,372

- 1-year price change: +6.1%

- 5-year price change: +38.7%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Newmanstown, PA

- Typical home value: $345,536

- 1-year price change: +6.5%

- 5-year price change: +38.6%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Palmyra, PA

- Typical home value: $351,908

- 1-year price change: +4.6%

- 5-year price change: +36.6%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Fredericksburg, PA

- Typical home value: $356,843

- 1-year price change: +7.9%

- 5-year price change: +42.2%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Mount Gretna, PA

- Typical home value: $422,650

- 1-year price change: +5.0%

- 5-year price change: +42.7%