Cities with the most expensive homes in the Lebanon metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $368,720 in May, 0.8% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of June 11, the
sits at 6.52%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Lebanon metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 7 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#7. Lebanon, PA
- Typical home value: $291,454
- 1-year price change: +5.4%
- 5-year price change: +43.0%
#6. Myerstown, PA
- Typical home value: $323,995
- 1-year price change: +4.8%
- 5-year price change: +35.7%
#5. Jonestown, PA
- Typical home value: $330,372
- 1-year price change: +6.1%
- 5-year price change: +38.7%
#4. Newmanstown, PA
- Typical home value: $345,536
- 1-year price change: +6.5%
- 5-year price change: +38.6%
#3. Palmyra, PA
- Typical home value: $351,908
- 1-year price change: +4.6%
- 5-year price change: +36.6%
#2. Fredericksburg, PA
- Typical home value: $356,843
- 1-year price change: +7.9%
- 5-year price change: +42.2%
#1. Mount Gretna, PA
- Typical home value: $422,650
- 1-year price change: +5.0%
- 5-year price change: +42.7%