Cities with the most expensive homes in the Altoona metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the
sits at 6.01%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Altoona metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#8. Altoona, PA
- Typical home value: $133,520
- 1-year price change: +3.7%
- 5-year price change: +12.7%
#7. Claysburg, PA
- Typical home value: $147,618
- 1-year price change: -1.6%
- 5-year price change: data not available
#6. Bellwood, PA
- Typical home value: $158,413
- 1-year price change: +12.0%
- 5-year price change: +7.8%
#5. Williamsburg, PA
- Typical home value: $177,710
- 1-year price change: +8.4%
- 5-year price change: data not available
#4. Roaring Spring, PA
- Typical home value: $189,221
- 1-year price change: +6.7%
- 5-year price change: +15.5%
#3. Duncansville, PA
- Typical home value: $221,827
- 1-year price change: +6.2%
- 5-year price change: +18.9%
#2. Martinsburg, PA
- Typical home value: $234,777
- 1-year price change: +6.9%
- 5-year price change: +22.0%
#1. Hollidaysburg, PA
- Typical home value: $237,912
- 1-year price change: +5.8%
- 5-year price change: +19.1%