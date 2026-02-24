Konstantin L // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Altoona metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the

sits at 6.01%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Altoona metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#8. Altoona, PA

- Typical home value: $133,520

- 1-year price change: +3.7%

- 5-year price change: +12.7%

#7. Claysburg, PA

- Typical home value: $147,618

- 1-year price change: -1.6%

- 5-year price change: data not available

#6. Bellwood, PA

- Typical home value: $158,413

- 1-year price change: +12.0%

- 5-year price change: +7.8%

#5. Williamsburg, PA

- Typical home value: $177,710

- 1-year price change: +8.4%

- 5-year price change: data not available

#4. Roaring Spring, PA

- Typical home value: $189,221

- 1-year price change: +6.7%

- 5-year price change: +15.5%

#3. Duncansville, PA

- Typical home value: $221,827

- 1-year price change: +6.2%

- 5-year price change: +18.9%

#2. Martinsburg, PA

- Typical home value: $234,777

- 1-year price change: +6.9%

- 5-year price change: +22.0%

#1. Hollidaysburg, PA

- Typical home value: $237,912

- 1-year price change: +5.8%

- 5-year price change: +19.1%