Cities with the most expensive homes in the Bloomsburg metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the
sits at 6.01%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Bloomsburg metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 5 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#5. Berwick, PA
- Typical home value: $195,643
- 1-year price change: +0.2%
- 5-year price change: +16.2%
#4. Bloomsburg, PA
- Typical home value: $243,628
- 1-year price change: +5.6%
- 5-year price change: +15.2%
#3. Stillwater, PA
- Typical home value: $252,551
- 1-year price change: +0.3%
- 5-year price change: +14.4%
#2. Turbotville, PA
- Typical home value: $255,918
- 1-year price change: +2.5%
- 5-year price change: data not available
#1. Danville, PA
- Typical home value: $261,192
- 1-year price change: +4.3%
- 5-year price change: +16.9%