Cities with the most expensive homes in the Williamsport metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $368,720 in May, 0.8% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of June 11, the
sits at 6.52%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Williamsport metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 7 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#7. South Williamsport, PA
- Typical home value: $202,083
- 1-year price change: +6.5%
- 5-year price change: +29.2%
#6. Duboistown, PA
- Typical home value: $206,839
- 1-year price change: -1.8%
- 5-year price change: +24.0%
#5. Williamsport, PA
- Typical home value: $209,665
- 1-year price change: +3.1%
- 5-year price change: +24.0%
#4. Jersey Shore, PA
- Typical home value: $228,061
- 1-year price change: +4.3%
- 5-year price change: +24.6%
#3. Montgomery, PA
- Typical home value: $231,198
- 1-year price change: +2.5%
- 5-year price change: +20.4%
#2. Hughesville, PA
- Typical home value: $253,798
- 1-year price change: +4.6%
- 5-year price change: +26.5%
#1. Montoursville, PA
- Typical home value: $288,968
- 1-year price change: +4.7%
- 5-year price change: +28.2%