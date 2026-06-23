Konstantin L // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Williamsport metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $368,720 in May, 0.8% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of June 11, the

sits at 6.52%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Williamsport metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 7 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. South Williamsport, PA

- Typical home value: $202,083

- 1-year price change: +6.5%

- 5-year price change: +29.2%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. Duboistown, PA

- Typical home value: $206,839

- 1-year price change: -1.8%

- 5-year price change: +24.0%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Williamsport, PA

- Typical home value: $209,665

- 1-year price change: +3.1%

- 5-year price change: +24.0%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Jersey Shore, PA

- Typical home value: $228,061

- 1-year price change: +4.3%

- 5-year price change: +24.6%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Montgomery, PA

- Typical home value: $231,198

- 1-year price change: +2.5%

- 5-year price change: +20.4%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Hughesville, PA

- Typical home value: $253,798

- 1-year price change: +4.6%

- 5-year price change: +26.5%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Montoursville, PA

- Typical home value: $288,968

- 1-year price change: +4.7%

- 5-year price change: +28.2%