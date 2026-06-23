Cities with the most expensive homes in the Johnstown metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $368,720 in May, 0.8% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of June 11, the
sits at 6.52%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Johnstown metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#8. Nanty Glo, PA
- Typical home value: $75,317
- 1-year price change: +1.2%
- 5-year price change: -11.7%
#7. Northern Cambria, PA
- Typical home value: $80,326
- 1-year price change: -4.7%
- 5-year price change: -33.0%
#6. Johnstown, PA
- Typical home value: $96,450
- 1-year price change: -2.3%
- 5-year price change: +5.8%
#5. Patton, PA
- Typical home value: $103,910
- 1-year price change: -11.2%
- 5-year price change: -40.4%
#4. Hastings, PA
- Typical home value: $111,351
- 1-year price change: -12.9%
- 5-year price change: -30.5%
#3. Lilly, PA
- Typical home value: $125,825
- 1-year price change: -8.6%
- 5-year price change: data not available
#2. Ashville, PA
- Typical home value: $148,773
- 1-year price change: -0.1%
- 5-year price change: +2.6%
#1. Ebensburg, PA
- Typical home value: $196,183
- 1-year price change: +6.2%
- 5-year price change: +5.8%