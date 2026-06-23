Arina P Habich // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Johnstown metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $368,720 in May, 0.8% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of June 11, the

sits at 6.52%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Johnstown metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Nanty Glo, PA

- Typical home value: $75,317

- 1-year price change: +1.2%

- 5-year price change: -11.7%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Northern Cambria, PA

- Typical home value: $80,326

- 1-year price change: -4.7%

- 5-year price change: -33.0%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. Johnstown, PA

- Typical home value: $96,450

- 1-year price change: -2.3%

- 5-year price change: +5.8%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Patton, PA

- Typical home value: $103,910

- 1-year price change: -11.2%

- 5-year price change: -40.4%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Hastings, PA

- Typical home value: $111,351

- 1-year price change: -12.9%

- 5-year price change: -30.5%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Lilly, PA

- Typical home value: $125,825

- 1-year price change: -8.6%

- 5-year price change: data not available

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Ashville, PA

- Typical home value: $148,773

- 1-year price change: -0.1%

- 5-year price change: +2.6%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Ebensburg, PA

- Typical home value: $196,183

- 1-year price change: +6.2%

- 5-year price change: +5.8%