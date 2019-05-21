  • Clothing chain Dressbarn to close all 650 stores

    Ladies, your dress-shopping options just got a little smaller.

    All 650 Dressbarn stores across the nation will eventually go out of business, according to its parent company, Ascena Retail Group. The timeframe is not clear and Ascena says the stores remain open for now.

    Dressbarn has been in business since 1962, but the clothing chain has been in the red for a while.

    Experts say they are not surprised the company is going under.

    The closures are another sign of hard times for the nation's retailers, which are folding at a record pace this year.
     

     

