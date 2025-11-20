For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can't afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near Chambersburg using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

BHHS Chambersburg

- Address: 70 West King St, Chambersburg, PA 17201

Children In Need, Inc.

- Address: 131 W North Ave, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Forever Lasting Rainbow, Inc

- Address: 54 1/2 E Franklin St, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Adams County Shelter-Homeless

- Address: 153 N Stratton St, Gettysburg, PA 17325

South Central Community Action Programs

- Address: 153 N Stratton St, Gettysburg, PA 17325

South Central Community Action Programs

- Address: 153 N Stratton Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325

BHHS Realty Gettysburg

- Address: 35 Camp Letterman Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325

New Oxford Veterinary Clinic

- Address: 249 Lincoln Way E, New Oxford, PA 17350

Pleasant view healthcare

- Address: 4101 Baltimore National Pike, Mt. Airy, MD 21771

Asbury United Methodist Church

- Address: 1563 Saint Lawrence Ct., Frederick, MD 21701

Frederick Rescue Mission

- Address: 419 W South St, Frederick, MD 21701

Mechanicsburg Dental Associates Coat Drive

- Address: 500 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055

Mt. Airy Net, Inc.

- Address: 1402 N. Main Street, Mount Airy, MD 21771

Bethesda Mission of Harrisburg

- Address: PO Box 3041, Harrisburg, PA 17105

Loudoun Heights Fire and Rescue

- Address: 13345 Harper's Ferry Road Purcellville, VA 20132