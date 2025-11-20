For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can't afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near East Stroudsburg using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

The Greater Shiloh Church

- Address: 831B Ann Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360

Allentown Rescue Mission

- Address: 355 Hamilton St, Allentown, PA 18101

Youth & Teen Renovations ♻️

- Address: 401 W. Walnut St - Suite 30, Allentown, PA 18102

The Caring Place ♻️

- Address: 931 W Hamilton St Fl 1, Allentown, PA 18101

Schearer's Sales & Service

- Address: Inc., 5530 Crackersport Road, Allentown, PA 18104

The Wright Center for Patient & Community Engagement (Scranton)

- Address: 501 S. Washington Ave, Scranton, PA 18505

Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen and Food and Clothing Pantry

- Address: 500 Penn Ave, Scranton, PA 18509

JBWS

- Address: PO Box 1437, Morristown, NJ 07962

Our Social Circle, Nepa

- Address: 56 Lambert St., Pittston, PA 18640

J.Crew - Bridgewater Commons

- Address: 400 Commons Way, Suite 234, Bridgewater, NJ 08807

Plumstead Tag & Notary

- Address: 5776 Easton Rd, Plumsteadville, PA 18949

SoShimSa Zen Center. 398 Lincoln Blvd.

- Address: Middlesex, NJ 08846

Jefferson Elementary School

- Address: 1750 West Front Street, Plainfield, NJ 07063

Emerson Elementary

- Address: 305 Emerson Ave., Plainfield, NJ 07062