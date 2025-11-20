For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can't afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near Lancaster using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

One Life Project Inc

- Address: 210 W Grant St Ste 115, Lancaster, PA 17603

Water Street Mission

- Address: 210 S Prince St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Family of Christian Churches

- Address: 426 S Queen St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Lancaster County Food Hub

- Address: 812 N Queen St, Lancaster, PA 17603

William Penn Senior High School

- Address: 101 W College Ave, York, PA 17401

Northwestern Area Elementary School

- Address: 820 Clinton Street, Reading, PA 19601

Opportunity House

- Address: 430 N 2nd St, Reading, PA 19601

One Luv Inc

- Address: 1335 Perry St, Reading, PA 19604

Ebenezer Full Gospel Baptist Church

- Address: 199 Wallace Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335

DBA Academy of Arts & Development

- Address: 100 S 28th St, Harrisburg, PA 17103

WeServU Of PA

- Address: 100 S 28th St, Harrisburg, PA 17103

Lands' End-Exton 135 E Swedesford Road Exton

- Address: PA 19341

Bethesda Mission of Harrisburg

- Address: PO Box 3041, Harrisburg, PA 17105

Women On The Move Ministries Incorporated

- Address: 407 East Race Street, Pottstown, PA 19464

Word Of Faith International Outreach

- Address: PO Box 121, Aberdeen, MD 21001