Coca-Cola with coffee may be coming back soon

It flopped the first time, but Coca-Cola is betting things will be different this time.
The company is thinking about bringing coffee-flavored Coke back to the U.S.
In 2006, Coca-Cola Blak was launched, and people didn't like it. The company stopped selling it in 2008, but a spokesperson said this time will be different thanks to evolving trends and palates.
Coca-Cola Plus Coffee is available in Australia, Spain, Thailand, Poland and other countries and packs more caffeine than a regular Coke.
It should be available in 25 international markets by the end of the year. The company hasn't committed to bringing the product to the U.S. yet, but its officials say it is "optimistic."
