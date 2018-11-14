  • Coffee may lower the risk of type 2 diabetes

    There's more good news for coffee drinkers.

    Newly published studies suggest three to four cups of coffee a day is linked to a 25 percent lower risk of diabetes.

    Researchers found even decaffeinated coffee had a protective effect against type 2 diabetes.

    The data was compiled from 30 different studies with a total of 1,185,210 participants.

    A number of factors are considered to be significant, though key findings suggest strong links to compounds in coffee like caffeic acid and cafestol.

    The full report can be read here: Coffee & Health symposium report.

     
     

