Colorblind deputy sees colors for the first time

    EUREKA, Calif. - Here's a video that's bound to bring a tear to your eye, as a sheriff's deputy sees color for the first time.

    Jeff Dishmon was born colorblind. His coworkers pitched in to purchase him some enchroma glasses so that he could see color.

    Deputy Samantha Freese spearheaded the fundraising effort. Dishmon and Freese have been working together for eight years and have become close in that time.  

    Dishmon says he sees a whole new world that is breathtaking.

     
     

