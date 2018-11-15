Colorblind deputy sees colors for the first time

EUREKA, Calif. - Here's a video that's bound to bring a tear to your eye, as a sheriff's deputy sees color for the first time.
Jeff Dishmon was born colorblind. His coworkers pitched in to purchase him some enchroma glasses so that he could see color.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh School and Business Closings
- Woman goes to Mexico for cheap nose surgery, comes home in a coma
- LIVE UPDATES: Icy spots expected for morning commute
- VIDEO: Woodland Hills parents demand changes be made to security policies
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Deputy Samantha Freese spearheaded the fundraising effort. Dishmon and Freese have been working together for eight years and have become close in that time.
Dishmon says he sees a whole new world that is breathtaking.
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}