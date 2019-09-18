  • Community raises $7,000 to help war veteran pay off back property taxes

    ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Pennsylvania community is helping a 90-year-old Korean War veteran keep his home. 

    Raymond Dick was behind on his property taxes by more than $3,000.

    State Constable James Canning posted a notice on the property warning Dick to pay up or leave in one month.

    When Canning learned more about Dick's situation, he decided to start a Facebook fundraiser for him.

    So far the community has raised $7,000 in donations. 

    "He is a Korean War veteran. I wasn't going to let him lose his property over a couple thousand dollars, so I decided to do something about it," Canning told WNEP.

    People are doing more than donating money to Dick. They have also planned to clean up his property.

    People are donating time and skill to help fix his roof, clean his house and mow his lawn.

    "If it wasn't for the people in this area, I wouldn't be here. Not only would I be insignificant but I would just be a blink of an eye in history that didn't mean anything," said Dick.
     

     

