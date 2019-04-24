Company offers to fake your vacation if money is tight

You've heard of stay-cations, but how about fake-cations? A business called Fake a Vacation allows people to do just that.
The Nebraska-based company will superimpose pictures of you on backdrops of Hawaii, the Grand Canyon and other popular places.
TRENDING NOW:
- Search for missing Illinois 5-year-old focusing on home, police say
- Law ends state license suspensions for non-driving offenses
- Police: Naked juveniles try to evade girl's dad after being found in bed together
- VIDEO: 19-year-old killed when tractor-trailer overturns onto his car
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Officials with Fake a Vacation say their clients stage their jaunts partly because they want to have travel pictures on Facebook and Instagram. Others do it because they had to cancel their actual vacations at the last minute.
Although this may seem silly, it is somewhat of a growing trend. A study by travel website Jetcost surveyed more than 4,000 people. About 10 percent admitted to putting fake travel pictures on social media.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}