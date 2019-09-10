Concerned about recent data breaches? AAA has these tips to protect yourself

PITTSBURGH - AAA is offering tips to help people protect their identity in light of major data breaches in recent months and years.
“There are 1.5 million victims of cyber-crime every day,” Dan Flynn, AAA East Central Financial Service Manager of Discounts & Rewards, said. “That's why along with offering Identity Theft Protection to our members, we're offering these tips to help people lessen their chances of becoming victims of identity theft.”
To prevent theft of credit card and other personal information, particularly when shopping online and in stores, AAA recommends the following:
- Stick to familiar websites that you know are secure. Don't use a new website to buy something before checking consumer reviews, and make sure the site offers a secure web page for credit card transactions.
- Don't shop online or provide personal data when using an unsecured Wi-Fi connection in a public place or on a public computer. Hackers may be able to steal that information.
- When shopping at retail locations, don't let your credit card out of sight when paying for purchases. Make sure your purse or wallet is secure at all times.
- Keep your smartphone in a safe place when shopping or while out, and use a passcode lock feature, if it has one. Thieves can access your personal data by stealing an unsecured cell phone.
- AAA members can sign up for Identity Theft Protection by calling 1-877-440-6943, or by visiting www.aaa.com/idtheft.
