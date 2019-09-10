0 Construction project, vehicles crushing revenue at Liberty Ave. businesses

Loud noises are common at Ulrich’s Shoe Repair on Liberty Avenue, but recently another noise has taken over the block.

However, it's not so much the noise that concerns owner Rex Streno – it’s the construction vehicles parked in front of his business and the ribbon cordoning off the area.

“They set this up just for their own convenience,” he said. “It's killing the whole parking for everybody right here. This is my busiest time of the year -- nobody can even pull in here. They look and they think I'm closed, and this is my busiest time of the year.”

Chris Weck, owner of nearby Sinful Sweets, told Channel 11 his business has dropped by half, “hands down.”

Right now, the construction company doing the work on this stretch of Liberty has the area roped off with nothing in it, but they’re keeping their equipment directly in front of four businesses.

“I know stuff has to get done, but at the same time I just think there's a better way that we could work it so it's on one of those side streets,” Weck said.

The construction management company responsible for the work told Channel 11 they need the space around the corner for a Dumpster, but went on to say they would work with business owners and are "happy to discuss options to accommodate their needs if at all possible. It's important for the public to know that the businesses are open and the restaurant there is particularly good."

