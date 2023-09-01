09.01.23 BEST OF: Medical Bills And The No Surprises Act / Starting Your Emergency Fund

Happy Labor Day Weekend! Please enjoy this Best Of episode. Clark returns Tuesday September 5
The No Surprises Act became law last year to eliminate surprise medical billing, but most people don't know what it is and what their rights are under it. Clark lays it out so you know your new rights when it comes to medical bills. Also – how much, if anything, do you have in your emergency fund? Clark has a way for you to be better prepared for the inevitable rainy day.
- The No Surprises Act & Your Rights: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Your Rainy Day Fund: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
