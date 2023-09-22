09.22.23 Clark Answers His Critics on Clark Stinks / New Online Privacy Choices

Friday – Clark Stinks day! Christa shares Clark Stinks posts with Clark. Submit yours at Clark.com/ClarkStinks. Also today – your privacy online. Europe's Digital Service Act is changing the online experience. Many of us are ignoring new privacy reminders. Clark explains why we're seeing these, and why you should respond.

Clark Stinks: Segments 1 & 2

Enhanced Online Privacy: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

