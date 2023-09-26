09.26.23 Professor Clark: Credit Scores 101 / Smart Borrowing For Small Business

September 26 Professor Clark: Credit Scores 101 / Smart Borrowing For Small Business
Clark provides a 101 refresher on credit scores. Even if you don't need to borrow, there are valid reasons to pay attention to your score. Hear about the variety of score models and how to keep your overall score healthy. Also, changes in the banking sector have made it hard for small businesses & entrepreneurs to obtain working capital. Clark shares the best approaches, from local banks and credit unions, to credit cards – plus a warning about fintech instant loans.
- Credit Score Reset: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Small Business Cash Flow Needs: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show
Clark.com resources
