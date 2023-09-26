September 26 Professor Clark: Credit Scores 101 / Smart Borrowing For Small Business

Clark provides a 101 refresher on credit scores. Even if you don't need to borrow, there are valid reasons to pay attention to your score. Hear about the variety of score models and how to keep your overall score healthy. Also, changes in the banking sector have made it hard for small businesses & entrepreneurs to obtain working capital. Clark shares the best approaches, from local banks and credit unions, to credit cards – plus a warning about fintech instant loans.

Credit Score Reset: Segment 1

Ask Clark: Segment 2

Small Business Cash Flow Needs: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The post 09.26.23 Professor Clark: Credit Scores 101 / Smart Borrowing For Small Business appeared first on Clark Howard.