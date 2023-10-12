Scams persist, ubiquitous & unabated. So must our warnings! Be hip to the latest ways crooks are trying to separate you from your money. Also in this episode – prenuptial agreements are more common these days. Why Clark has a hard time talking about them, and some of the circumstances that warrant this legal arrangement.
- Be SCAM Aware: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Prenups: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show
- NYT – You've Got (Scam) Mail
- Actors Impersonating Federal Agents Called Seniors. About 12% Handed Over Sensitive Info.
- How to avoid the No. 1 text message scam putting your money at risk
- 22 Ways To Save Money on Groceries
- Flexcar: Your flexible alternative to car ownership
- Axios: America embraces prenups: 50% of adults open to signing
- BBB – Amica Mutual Insurance Company
- Best Auto Insurance Companies and Some of the Worst: September 2023
- Someone got so fed up with GE fridge DRM – yes, fridge DRM – they made a whole website on how to bypass it
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The post 10.12.23 New Scam Warnings / Romance Vs Prenups appeared first on Clark Howard.