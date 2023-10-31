10.31.23 Travel Booking Nightmares / Save On Medical Procedures

There's an industry wide problem in the travel industry. Clark explains the danger you face when searching for travel deals online. Also today, Clark discusses how hospital systems drive up costs and how to save money on medical procedures.
- Bogus Travel Sites: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Save On Medical Procedures: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show:
Thank you for listening today, Clarkies! If you want to be part of our "Clarkie" segment, call 404-981-2071 to leave a comment or story. We may play it during a future episode!
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
