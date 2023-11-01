11.01.23 Vetting Charities / High Quality Furniture – Low Prices

The Season of Giving means donation requests coming from all sides. Clark helps you tell the legit charities from the crooks. Also, you may have noticed that affordable furniture often is not made to last these days. Some items are basically disposable. Get Clark's take on how to find quality furniture for low prices.
- Wise Charitable Giving: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- On Furniture: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show:
- How to make sure your donations count when weather disasters strike
- Clark.com How To Choose the Best Charities for Your Donations
- Clark.com – Car Rentals
- ?Best Investment Companies for Investors in 2023
- [The Washington Post] Why furniture got so bad
- How To Freeze Your Credit With Experian, Equifax and TransUnion
Thank you for listening today, Clarkies! If you want to be part of our "Clarkie" segment, call 404-981-2071 to leave a comment or story. We may play it during a future episode!
