11.02.23 Two Money Saving Household Tips / Tipping Is Out Of Control

Clark tells you why it may save you money to rethink how you use your dishwasher and washing machine. Also in this episode, we're getting hit with tip requests from all new places. What are the rules now? Clark shares his ideas about this and some general guidelines.
- Saving Water & Energy: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Tipping: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show:
- [The Washington Post] Experts say don't pre-rinse your dishes. We put that advice to the test.
- Best Cash Back Credit Cards With No Annual Fee
- Best Travel Credit Cards: Top Rewards Picks for 2023
- Best Airline Credit Cards for 2023: Are They Right For You?
- A Modern Day Guide to Tipping
- Holiday Tipping: Who To Tip and How Much
- How to Freeze Your Child's Credit
- Submit a complaint | Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
- What is a Passport Card? – Travel.gov
