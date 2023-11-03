Friday – Clark Stinks day! Christa shares Clark Stinks posts with Clark. Submit yours at Clark.com/ClarkStinks. Also, approaching Veteran's Day, Clark has valuable info for those who serve or have served in our military about scams aimed at veterans, and deals available to veterans.
- Clark Stinks: Segments 1 & 2
- Deals For Veterans + Scam Alerts: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show:
- What Clark Howard Thinks of 'Crypto Winter' After Big Crash
- 10 Ways To Save Money on Car Insurance
- 5 Credit Card Mistakes To Avoid
- How to Buy a Used Car in 7 Steps
- CarMax Review: 5 Things To Know Before You Buy or Sell
- Veterans Should Look Out for These Scams
- Clark.com Military guide
- Clark.com 25+ places that offer discounts for veterans
- Best Cash Back Credit Cards With No Annual Fee
- The Business Model of Reinsurance Companies
Thank you for listening today, Clarkies! If you want to be part of our "Clarkie" segment, call 404-981-2071 to leave a comment or story. We may play it during a future episode!
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The post 11.03.23 Clark Answers His Critics on Clark Stinks / Deals And Scam Alerts For Veterans appeared first on Clark Howard.