Clark tells you how Airbnb‘s legal battles and new restrictions affect both customers and landlords. Also in this episode, there are extreme changes going on in the jewelry business that can save you a fortune!

Short-term Rental Restrictions: Segment 1

Ask Clark: Segment 2

Lab Created Diamonds: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show:

Thank you for listening today, Clarkies! If you want to be part of our "Clarkie" segment, call 404-981-2071 to leave a comment or story. We may play it during a future episode!

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The post 11.08.23 Airbnb And Short-Term Rental Restrictions / Lab Created Diamonds appeared first on Clark Howard.