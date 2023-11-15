Clark shares recent research on the benefits of top tier gasoline. Also in this episode, do you get an annual raise? Some companies are going to forego those next year for some employees. What to do if you are affected.

Top Tier Gas: Segment 1

Ask Clark: Segment 2

Wage Increase Outlook: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show:

Thank you for listening today, Clarkies! If you want to be part of our "Clarkie" segment, call 404-981-2071 to leave a comment or story. We may play it during a future episode!

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Sponsor Link: Raisin

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The post 11.15.23 Top Tier Gasoline / Employee Raises Next Year appeared first on Clark Howard.