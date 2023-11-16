11.16.23 Love & Marriage & Joint Bank Accounts / Postal Identity Theft

How should couples handle money? Clark has some tried & true recommendations. Also, criminals are doing address changes on people with the postal service to steal their mail, with disastrous consequences. What you need to know about new USPS security standards.
Mentioned on the show:
- Are Joint Bank Accounts the Secret to a Happy Marriage? – The WSJ
- Common Cents: Bank Account Structure and Couples' Relationship Dynamics
- Clark Howard's 5 Money Tips for Couples
- The Average Credit Score in America
- 4 Ways To Get Your Free Credit Score
- What Is a Good Credit Score?
- 5 Money Tips To Know Before You Travel Abroad
- USA TODAY: USPS address change policy requiring customers to verify identity
- Best Credit Cards for Students: Top Picks for 2023
- Citi to Cardholders: Go Paperless or Else
