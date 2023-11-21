11.21.23 BEST OF: Turn Debt Shame Into A Debt Plan / High Water Bills

Happy Thanksgiving Week! Please enjoy this Best Of episode. Clark returns from travel adventures November 27th.
People tend to carry a lot of embarrassment, shame and or anger around debt and other financial mistakes. Counselor Clark would like a word with you…. Also, water bills are up by about 50% over the last several years. Clark discusses the factors leading to this increase and what you can do about it.
- Facing Debt: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Rising Water Bills: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show
- The Hill: Americans are hiding their credit card debt
- Clark.com – Credit Card Debt
- 6 Things To Know Before Contacting the National Foundation for Credit Counseling
- Best Cash Back Credit Cards With No Annual Fee / CREDIT CARDS
- NYTimes: Water Bills Are Rising. Here's What to Do About It.
- Should You Buy Cell Phone Insurance?
- Cell Phone Protection: These Credit Cards Will Replace Your Stolen or Damaged Phone
- Will Mark Cuban's Prescription Company Really Save You Money?
- 10 Ways To Save on Prescription Drugs
