12.11.23 Cost of Forgoing Healthcare / New Rule: Parental Assets & College Financial Aid

The bad news on healthcare costs goes deep. Many are forgoing care, regardless of insurance status due to higher deductibles and copays. Clark explains the problem, the consequences, and what you can do to protect your health – and your wallet. Also today, great news for parents of college bound kids. There's a new rule involving how parental assets affect a child's eligibility for financial aid.
- Shop Healthcare: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Retirement & College Financial Aid: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show:
- Clark's Christmas Kids
- High Healthcare Costs Can Cause Even the Insured To Skip Care
- 10 Ways to Save Money on Health Care
- Family Loans: How to Borrow From and Lend to Family
- What Is an ETF? / ETF vs. Mutual Fund: Which Investment Is Better?
- Saving More in a 401(k) Can Now Boost Your College Financial Aid – WSJ
- Best 529 College Savings Plans By State
- Easy way to cut the cost of your college degree in half
- Defending Your Fully Digital Wallet Against Fraud
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
