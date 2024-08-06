Best Auto Insurance Companies by Region 2024

This year, the cost of auto insurance has risen, "more than any other category of household expenses measured in the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index."

So, it's no surprise that — according to J.D. Power — nearly half of all auto insurance customers are now shopping around for new coverage.

If you're part of the 49% of auto insurance policyholders looking for new coverage, this article lists the best insurance companies (based on customer satisfaction) across the country. Keep reading to see who's on top by region, including in:

How Insurance Companies Are Ranked

Each list is based on data from J.D. Power's Auto Insurance Study. The company ranks insurers based on performance in seven areas, including:

Level of consumer trust

Price for coverage

People

Ease of doing business

Product/coverage offerings

Problem resolution

Digital channels

Insurance companies receive a score based on a 1,000 point scale.

While you review the company scores below, it might be helpful to think of scores like grades. If you look at the first two digits of each score, you can get an idea of the letter grade equivalent. For example: A score of 870 is an 87%, which is a B+.

As a quick note: J.D. Power doesn't officially rank USAA because the insurer, "does not meet study award criteria." While USAA might have scored higher than other insurers in some regions below, it doesn't appear on any list.

And that might be very well considering all of the negative feedback we've been receiving about USAA from their customers lately.

California

Spanning across most of the West Coast, California has its own list of top insurers. Customers in the Golden State are most satisfied with these companies:

* USAA scored 747 in the California region.

Central

For this study, Central states include: Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

These are the top three insurers for this region:

* USAA scored 759 in the Central region.

Florida

When it comes to insurance, Florida is often in a world of its own. Here, you can see the top three auto insurers in the state.

* USAA scored 723 in Florida.

Mid-Atlantic

The Mid-Atlantic region includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. Residents in the Mid-Atlantic have the best experience with these companies:

* USAA scored 743 in the Mid-Atlantic region.

New England

Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont make up the New England region. Here are their top three insurers:

* USAA scored 741 in the New England region.

New York

In New York, residents are most satisfied with these companies:

* USAA scored 746 in New York.

North Central

The North Central region includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. Currently, the top three insurers in the North Central region include:

* USAA scored 726 in the North Central region.

Northwest

Northwest states include Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming. When it comes to customer satisfaction, these states top the list for residents in the Northwest:

* USAA scored 743 in the Northwest region.

Southeast

Southeast states include Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Check out the top three insurance companies in the Southeast:

* USAA scored 759 in the Southeast region.

Southwest

The Southwest region includes Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah. These states are most satisfied with the following insurers:

* USAA scored 733 in the Southwest region.

Texas

Texas is another major market with its own list. Check out the current top three insurers in the Lone Star state:

* USAA scored 710 in Texas.

Final Thoughts

You might have noticed that many insurance companies at the top of the lists above have less than stellar scores. One reason is that as auto insurance rates continue to go up, customer satisfaction goes down.

But if you drive, you need coverage. Always shop around to get the best rate! As you shop around, it can be helpful to get quotes from companies that you know other people are having positive experiences with.

