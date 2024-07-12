Mint Mobile Adds Free Roaming in Canada to All Plans

Beginning this month, Mint Mobile customers will have access to unlimited talk, text and 3GB of high-speed data per month while traveling in Canada. The new roaming feature will be included for free on all plans for both new and existing customers.

In this article, I’ll share what you need to know about Mint Mobile’s new free roaming feature.

Free Roaming in Canada With Any Mint Mobile Plan

This month, T-Mobile announced that Mint Mobile is rolling out free roaming in Canada on all plans. As of July 1, new customers signing up for Mint Mobile will have free roaming in Canada available once they activate any plan. Existing customers will gain their free roaming in Canada once their regular plan data refreshes in July.

Mint Mobile's new free roaming feature includes unlimited talk, text and 3GB of high-speed data for free each month. Canada Roaming data won't pull from your regular monthly plan's data allotments. When your regular plan data refreshes each month, your 3GB of Canada Roaming data will reset too.

To access your free Canada Roaming data, you'll need to enable Data Roaming on in your phone's settings. Once this feature is enabled, your Canada Roaming data will work automatically once you cross the border.

Once you’ve used 3GB of high-speed data, you’ll have unlimited data at slower speeds (128 kbps) in Canada. You can easily track your Canada Roaming data usage in the Mint Mobile app:

Click "Account" in the bottom-left corner

Select "Free Canada Roaming"

There, you'll see how much Canada Roaming data you have left. Once you've used at least 80% of your Canada Roaming data, you'll be able to purchase Canada Roaming high-speed data add-ons.

1GB for $5

3GB for $10

10GB for $20

Data add-ons will not roll over to the next month, and this data can only be used in Canada.

For more information, including how to check your Canada data usage on Mint Mobile's website, visit this page.

While you do need to enable Data Roaming on your phone for Free Canada Roaming to work, you don't have to worry about turning it off when you return to the States. Your phone will switch back to its regular data plan automatically.

Mint Mobile: An Affordable T-Mobile MVNO

If you aren't familiar with Mint Mobile, it's a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that provides access to T-Mobile's cellular network. All of the plans include access to T-Mobile's 5G network, which currently offers the best 5G performance among The Big Three wireless carriers.

In addition to providing access to a great network, Mint Mobile also offers affordable prepaid plans. Plans begin as low as $15 per month, but you'll have to pay for at least three months of service at a time. For a limited time, you can get any Mint Mobile plan for $15 for your first three months. This deal includes Mint Mobile's unlimited plan, making it 50% off!

Here are all of Mint Mobile's current plans with their regular prices after your first three months:

3-Month Plan Price 6-Month Plan Price 12-Month Plan Price 5GB $25/month $20/month $15/month 15GB $35/month $25/month $20/month 20GB $45/month $35/month $25/month 40GB $40/month $35/month $30/month

All of Mint Mobile’s plans include unlimited talk, text and data. However, download speeds slow once you’ve hit your monthly high-speed data allotment. Of course, if you use Canada Roaming data, it won’t count toward your regular monthly plan’s high-speed data allotment.

I've tried out Mint Mobile myself in the past and had an excellent experience. You can read my full Mint Mobile review here.

If you've thought about trying out Mint Mobile in the past, now could be a perfect time to switch. Even if you aren't ready to commit for three months, you may be eligible for a 7-day free trial.

