New Disney+, Hulu and Max Streaming TV Bundle Launches

Do you love watching the top TV shows across several different video streaming services?

A new streaming bundle from Disney+, Hulu and Max could be a great option for you to save some cash on those three subscriptions.

But are the savings worth the monthly commitment to all three of these services?

Let’s take a look at the details.

Streamers Can Save Money By Bundling Disney+, Hulu and Max

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Disney have decided to join forces in the battle for eyeballs with a new streaming bundle.

New and existing customers are eligible to sign up for either an ad-free or ad-supported bundle.

This is a savings of up to 38% compared with the price of the services purchased separately. At this time it’s just a monthly offering. There are no annual subscription bundles.

The bundle is available for purchase in the United States as of July 25, 2024. You can sign up via any of the three services’ websites.

Why Is This Bundle Happening?

This is similar to the strategy used with The Disney Bundle (Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+). Streamers commit to paying for three services in exchange for a discounted subscription price for all three.

What makes this unique is that Max (formerly known as HBO Max) is WBD’s anchor streaming service. And, in most people’s eyes, is a direct competitor to services like Hulu and Disney+.

But the corporations behind these streaming services may no longer see it this way.

As cord cutters endure seemingly endless price hikes and battle subscription fatigue, streaming services are trying to find creative ways to retain customers.

By strategically aligning with a discount bundle, Disney and WBD are hopeful that they’ll be able to convince subscribers that the value they’re getting from this bundle is better than, for example, Netflix Premium at $23 per month.

It’s also worth noting that Disney and WBD have plans to join forces on a sports-only streaming service that should launch later this year. Getting consumers on board for this bundle may create momentum for that launch in the coming months.

Venu Sports will feature live sports from Disney's ESPN and ABC properties, WBD's TNT and TBS properties, as well as content from Fox Sports.

There have been whispers of bundling opportunities for other competitors like Paramount+ and Peacock, as well. So, this may not be the last we see of this strategy.

Will you be taking advantage of this new streaming savings opportunity? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the Clark.com community.

