PRICE HIKE: YouTube TV To Raise Cost of NFL Sunday Ticket

If you're considering signing up for NFL Sunday Ticket in 2024, you may want to act quickly.

The premium NFL streaming subscription is about to receive a price increase in advance of the upcoming season.

According to the YouTube TV website, the price for NFL Sunday Ticket will increase by $30 on August 15, 2024.

NFL Sunday Ticket: 2024 Pricing Structure

The best time to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket was… several months ago.

New YouTube TV subscribers were offered a chance to get it for as little as $179 as recently as May. And existing subscribers had a chance to save $100 off the $349 list price.

But as the season draws near, those discounts are long gone. Instead, you’re now being called to action just to avoid paying more than the original “regular” price for the service.

Here’s the new breakdown:

Since acquiring the rights for the NFL Sunday Ticket package prior to the 2023 season, Google has tinkered with its pricing approach for the football product.

A few constants we’ve seen in both seasons:

The earlier you subscribe, the better off you'll be. Both seasons have seen an "early bird" discount offering that has diminished as the season draws closer. You may find that the best price you can get for the service is in the spring prior to the season starting in the fall.

Both seasons have seen an "early bird" discount offering that has diminished as the season draws closer. You may find that the best price you can get for the service is in the spring prior to the season starting in the fall. You're going to be incentivized to pay for YouTube TV. This one makes sense as its a cross-promotional tactic. Google makes this package available via YouTube (free service) or YouTube TV (live TV subscription service.) But you'll consistently find that you can save at least $100 by signing up for Sunday Ticket as a YouTube TV subscriber. Team Clark rates YouTube TV as one of the best live TV streaming services on the market, so that may be something to consider if you're in the cord cutting market.

What Is NFL Sunday Ticket?

If you’re not a hardcore football fan, you may be wondering what this package is and why it is a big deal.

Since 1994, NFL Sunday Ticket has offered fans a chance to watch every out-of-market NFL football game during Sunday afternoons. This was a product of DIRECTV for many years, but it moved to YouTube in 2023.

Here’s how the league describes the service:

"Consisting of all out-of-market Sunday regular-season NFL games (based on viewer's location) broadcast on FOX and CBS, NFL Sunday Ticket allows fans in the United States the ability to follow all their favorite teams and players no matter where they live."

So, for example, if you live in Atlanta you know that the Falcons are broadcasted on either your local FOX or CBS channel most Sundays. That’s great if you’re a Falcons fan, but pretty crummy if you’re a fan of the Seattle Seahawks living in Atlanta.

NFL Sunday Ticket is a way for that Seahawks fan in Atlanta to watch their favorite team’s game live. And they’ll get all the other out-of-market NFL games on their device as well.

This package does not include Amazon’s Thursday Night Football, NBC’s Sunday Night Football or ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcasts.

However, the good news is that YouTube TV's base package includes the channels that broadcast Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football. So if you buy the NFL Sunday Ticket from them in 2024, you'd only be an Amazon Prime subscription short of having access to every NFL game each week.

