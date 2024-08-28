Total Wireless Deal: Get 2+ Unlimited Lines for $15 Each

For a limited time, new customers switching to Total Wireless from T-Mobile, Mint Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile can save $35/line by bringing two or more lines. Eligible new customers who bring their own devices can get the Total 5G Unlimited plan for $15/month per line.

In this article, I’ll share what you need to know about Total Wireless’ latest deal.

Save $70 on Two Lines When You Switch to Total Wireless From T-Mobile, Mint, or Metro

Total Wireless (Review) offers unlimited phone plans beginning at $40 per line at regular rates. The Total 5G Unlimited plan starts at $50 per line with autopay. However, you can bring two or more lines to Total Wireless from T-Mobile, Mint Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile to get Total 5G Unlimited for $15/month per line (taxes and fees included).

To get this deal, visit Total Wireless' website. From there, choose the carrier you're switching from (T-Mobile, Mint Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile). You'll need to enter your ZIP code and your phone's IMEI number to verify eligibility. You must bring your own phone with you to Total Wireless to get this deal.

You'll automatically see the $35 per-line discount applied when you bring two or more lines and devices from an eligible carrier. That brings the total plan price to $15/month per line. The discounted price is guaranteed for five years as long as your account stays active on an eligible plan.

Here’s what you’ll get with Total Wireless’ Total 5G Unlimited Plan:

Unlimited talk, text and data

Access to Verizon Wireless' 5G Ultra Wideband network (5G-capable devices only)

15GB mobile hotspot

$200 anniversary credit towards any 5G phone after 12 monthly plan payments

Calling to 85+ destinations

Texting to 200+ destinations

Roaming in Canada, Mexico and 15+ countries

Total Wireless' current promotion comes in response to Mint Mobile's (Review) latest deal. Mint (a T-Mobile MVNO) is currently offering up to four free lines when new customers switch from AT&T or Verizon. Now, new customers can switch away from T-Mobile to Total Wireless (a Verizon MVNO) for an even bigger discount: a $4,200 savings for two lines over five years ($35/month each).

Visible (Review), another Verizon Wireless MVNO, is also offering a $10 monthly savings for five years when you switch from T-Mobile.

Total Wireless: An Affordable Verizon Wireless MVNO



If you aren't familiar with Total Wireless, it's a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that uses Verizon Wireless' towers to provide cell phone service to customers.

Compared to other Verizon Wireless MVNOs, Total Wireless doesn't offer the most competitive regular rates on an unlimited phone plan. However, with the current promotion (2+ lines for $15 each), Total Wireless' price is hard to beat.

To compare, here are a few of our other favorite cell phone plans for two lines:

Compared to Verizon Wireless' postpaid unlimited plans, Total Wireless offers cheaper prices for unlimited access to the same network. Verizon Wireless' most affordable plan, Unlimited Welcome costs $65 for one line, or $110/month for two lines with autopay discounts.

