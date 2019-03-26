Corgi cafe attracts tourists in Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand - Corgis are on call at a cafe in Bangkok.
Corgi in the Garden Cafe is gaining popularity, thanks to the help of its 12 resident corgis.
Customers can play with them, give out treats and also take pictures with the dogs.
The cafe owner says the breed is lovable and funny, and while she hadn't planned on running a corgi cafe, a surprise litter of pups meant she could share the joy of the dogs with her customers.
"He's very cute, very cute, very fluffy and some of the corgis are very lazy. But the corgis here are very, very active so that's why we very enjoy it," said tourist Brian Mok.
The corgis work six days a week at the cafe, which organizes one-hour sessions for customers to meet with them.
It costs around $11 per person.
