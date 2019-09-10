Council meeting held to decide if Finley the pig can stay with his family

LEECHBURG, Pa. - A borough council meeting was held Tuesday night to decide if Finley the pig gets to continue living with his family.
The couple started a petition after the Leechburg borough decided he could not stay in their house due to an old municipal ordinance in the city, which according to the petition, isn’t even on the borough's website.
“I think he makes less noise than a barking dog. He’s completely potty trained,” Destiny Griffith, Finley's owner, said.
Finley is very much a part of the family. He even walked down the aisle in his owner's wedding this past weekend.
Other pot-bellied pig owners came out to support them at the meeting.
"Finley is a lot different from a normal farm hog. He helps kids with special needs, helps me on a daily basis with anxiety and he’s just not a farm hog,” Griffith said.
Council delayed any action on the matter until next month. This means Finley will get to stay in his home, for now.
