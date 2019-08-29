0 Couple accused of murder overpower guards while on cross-country extradition

TUCSON, Ariz. - Authorities are looking for a couple who managed to tie up the guards who were transporting them across the country and escape.

Officials said the two murder suspects could commit more crimes before they are apprehended.

The suspects, Blane Barksdale, who has ties to the Aryan Brotherhood, and his wife, pretended to have some kind of emergency, forcing their guards to pull over.

"We believe that they used some kind of medical emergency or medical bathroom break for them to pull to side of the road. And once they got over to the side of the road, they were able to overpower them, bind them and threw them in the back of the van they were in," U.S. Marshal David Gonzales told KVOA.

The Barksdales are suspected in the April murder of Frank Bligh, 72, of Tucson, Arizona. His home was burned but his body never found.

Bligh's brother told CNN that Frank had a relationship with the Barksdales, especially Susan.

"Sue and my brother were very good friends. And it was just a good friendship relationship," said Bligh.

Police haven't commented on the motive, but the Barksdales also face robbery charges.

Bligh was stunned that the couple was able to get away, "We thought everything was going to be fine. You know, we actually thought that this week, they were going to be in Arizona and they were going to start all the court processing and everything like that. Now, everything is just up in the air. They don't know what's going to happen right now.

In May, police arrested the couple in upstate New York, leading to this week's cross-country extradition.

The couple made their escape in the isolation of southern Utah.

"It took a few hours for the guard to break out of the van where they were able to notify the local sheriff's department. What concerns me at this point is they need money and maybe another vehicle," said Gonzales.

Authorities are worried about the potential for more violent crimes and warn that the Barksdales could be anywhere by now.



CNN/KVOA