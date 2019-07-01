  • Couple clones their beloved cat for $25,000

    Updated:

    HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - A North Carolina couple couldn't bear to break the bond they had with their furry feline friend. So after 19-year-old Cinnabun passed, the Bullerdicks decided to do something a little unconventional: clone their kitty.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The couple found a Texas-based company known for cloning dogs, cats and horses. They bought a kit and used a skin sample and saliva sample to send back with the $25,000 fee.

    Not long after, Cinnabun the Second was born.

    Ashley Bullerdick and Brian Bullerdick told WCNC that the now 5-month-old acts and looks just like its predecessor. 

    As for a possible Cinnabun the Third, the husband and wife said they aren't counting it out, but hope this kitty lives a long, full life like the first.
     

     

    NBC/WCNC

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories