0 Couple facing charges after allegedly spending $120,000 bank error

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. - A couple is facing theft charges and overdraft fees after allegedly using money that was accidentally deposited into their bank account.

State police said the couple living in Montoursville got themselves into hot water after spending money that wasn`t theirs.

Investigators said Robert and Tiffany Williams had $120,000 deposited into their account at BB&T on May 31 through a mistake by a teller.

But instead of contacting the bank about the deposit, the couple allegedly spent most of the money in the following two and a half weeks, between June 3-19.

Neighbors were stunned.

"That is kind of shocking, with all the procedures the banks have set up, checking and double checking and triple checking. There`s no way anybody gets away with that stuff," Nate Weaver told WNEP.

State police said the Williams bought an SUV, two four-wheelers, a camper, a car trailer, and police said the Williams also used the money on bills, car repairs, cash purchases and even gave $15,000 to friends in need of money.

"I would check in with the bank first before I did anything. I`m not that dumb, but some people do stupid things sometimes," said Robert Painton, another neighbor.

Once the bank realized its mistake, it transferred the $120,000 to the correct account.

It contacted Tiffany Williams on June 20 and told her the couple had to pay back the $107,000 in overdraft fees they incurred. On June 21, the bank called again. Tiffany said she and her husband would work out a payment plan.

Court papers show after those two initial phone calls from the bank, the couple had no contact with bank representatives, despite several attempts by the bank to reach them.

The couple is now facing felony theft charges.

Robert and Tiffany Williams were released on $25,000 bail.



CNN/WNEP