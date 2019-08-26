  • Crossing the Pacific: paddleboarder makes record-setting journey

    An athlete from Spain made a record-breaking journey to Hawaii, after arriving to the islands by paddle board.

    Antonio De La Rosa, 42, began his journey in San Francisco on June 9.

    On Saturday, August 24, he docked his vessel into the Waikiki Yacht Club, making him the first stand-up paddle boarder to cross the Pacific Ocean.

    De La Rosa covered 2,500 miles of open ocean by himself, using wind currents and his muscles to get him to the islands.

     

