Cruise industry expands to keep up with strong demand

Spring has sprung around the country, and for many Americans that means vacation planning is well underway. One of the hottest choices for eager travelers this year is booking a cruise.
An estimated 30 million are expected to board ships across the world, a 6 percent increase from last year.
New players like Virgin Voyages are setting sail in 2020, and they are pushing the industry leaders to not only build new ships, but upgrade their current fleet.
TRENDING NOW:
- Notre Dame Cathedral fire: 'Entire fire is out,' official says; billionaires pledge donations
- Maker of Chips Ahoy! recalling some products due to 'unexpected' ingredient
- PHOTOS: Fire at Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
- VIDEO: 6-year-old boy helps save grandmother from house fire
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Frank Del Rio, the CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line, told CNBC that, "Cruise lines are full. Our three brands are better booked than any time ever in the history of the company at ever higher, higher prices."
"I love being at sea," said passenger Duane Meyers. "It's a great vacation, everything is included so it's just a fun vacation."
Royal Caribbean expected to spend $1.5 billion over the course of 5 years on upgrades and renovations. Carnival, the largest of the three cruise lines, is already spending billions on updates and refurbishments.
The goal is to keep their loyal passengers happy, while also appealing to younger customers like millennials who are spending more on travel.
Experts do caution that the cruising sector is highly dependent on a strong economy to keep ships full. Cruise lines may be forced to cut prices if consumers pull back on how much they spend on travel.
Millenials already make up 25 percent of Norwegian Cruise Line's bookings. The company says they are hoping to continue to grow that trend by adding things like "Instagram venues" to their ships to increase social media sharing.
NBC/CNBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}