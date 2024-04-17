CSX profit drops 10% despite railroad delivering 3% more freight in first quarter

CSX's first-quarter profit slipped 10% even though the railroad delivered 3% more goods, as the mix of shipments it handed shifted to a less-profitable mix.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said it earned $893 million, or 46 cents per share, in the first three months of the year. That's down from $987 million, or 48 cents per share, a year ago.

The results were slightly better than Wall Street predicted. The analysts surveyed by FactSet Research expected CSX to report earnings per share of 45 cents.

CEO Joe Hinrichs said he was pleased the railroad was able to deliver consistent customer service that helped it attract more business. He said many of the markets CSX serves are seeing “favorable trends,” so he’s optimistic about the rest of the year.

CSX said its revenue slipped 1% to $3.68 billion. Wall Street expected CSX to report revenue of $3.66 billion in the quarter.

The railroad reiterated that it expects revenue and shipping volume to grow at low- to mid-single-digit rates this year.

CSX is one of the nation’s largest railroads, operating trains on more than 20,000 miles (32,000 kilometers) of track in 23 Eastern states and two Canadian provinces.

Shares of CSX Corp. were up about 1.3% in after-hours trading following the release of the earnings report.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.