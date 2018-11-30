Cyclist narrowly escapes fast-moving train

GELEEN, Netherlands - A chilling video shows a cyclist narrowly escaping being hit by a freight train in the Netherlands.
The near-tragedy prompted Dutch rail operator "Pro-Rail" to start a safety initiative, highlighting the dangers of unguarded crossings.
The incident happened a few months ago, but the organization decided to release the surveillance video in November to make people more cautious while crossing railroad tracks.
TRENDING NOW:
- Two more blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
- Southwest Airlines apologizes after mother says gate agent mocked 5-year-old's name
- VIDEO: Overnight temperature increase leading to rain
- PHOTOS: Young people killed in Allegheny Co. in past two years
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Surveillance footage shows a man wheeling his bike through the gates at a railroad crossing point, then waiting for the first train to pass.
He then proceeded to cycle across the tracks as a second train approached from the opposite direction, prompting the cyclist to speed up.
The man very narrowly missed being hit by the second train and safely reached the other side.
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}