0 DA blames police for delaying investigation into officer-involved shooting

PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County district attorney is blaming Pittsburgh police for delaying his investigation into officers who mistakenly killed an innocent homeowner they thought was a burglar.

It's been eight months since Christopher Tompkins was shot and killed by Pittsburgh police officers who mistakenly thought he was an intruder in his own Larimer home.

On Thursday, District Attorney Stephen Zappala said the investigation into the shooting isn't completed yet.

"The city unilaterally changed their relationship with my office," Zappala said. "I'm not satisfied that we were able to get on scene in a timely fashion or talk to the people who would give us evidence."

Pittsburgh’s public safety director was at the scene that day and he said the district attorney’s investigators were given full access, but now Zappala is saying that wasn't the case.

“The (district attorney's) investigators arrived (and) there was no detriment to their access to that scene,” said Wendell Hissrich, Pittsburgh public safety director. “I'm a little unclear, and a little surprised, by his remarks this morning, but our door is always open.”

Hissrich confirmed though that the city is in talks with county police to take over officer-involved shooting investigations, but that's all he would say about the subject. Zappala, meanwhile, said his office has relied on other methods to gather evidence in this case.

“Obstruction, in a sense that somebody committed a crime -- we are not at that point. But we could not do the same things we did, historically,” Zappala said. “I’m concerned about it. That's why we used a different mechanism.”

Police Chief Scott Schubert called the shooting a tragic accident and reinstated both officers about two weeks after the shooting.

Hissrich said the city and the district attorney have had several meetings about the shooting.

