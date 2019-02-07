Dancing DUI suspect fails field sobriety tests

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man caught on dash cam dancing his way through a field sobriety test, did not pass it, to no great surprise.
Deputies say they spotted the 33-year-old driver asleep at the wheel with his foot on the brake.
According to an arrest report, Christopher Larson forgot to put the truck in park when he unlocked the door and began to get out. Deputies say they had to jump in and hit the brakes.
Once Larson got out, dash cam video shows Larson losing his balance and breaking into a dance move during the "walk and turn" test.
Authorities say a breath sample revealed that he had more than three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.
Larson was charged with driving under the influence.
