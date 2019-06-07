  • Deer 'burglar' breaks into Texas home

    By: Ryan Emerson

    A Texas homeowner hid in a closet and called 911 after sounds of shattered glass signal an intruder.

    Body camera video shows the reported burglary in progress at a home in Lufkin.

    Video shows the officer arriving on scene, finding a broken window and hearing something moving inside.

    He called for backup and informed the intruder that the house is surrounded.

    Moments later, an entry team arrived, and moved in through the broken window.

    It didn't take long to discover that the intruder was a deer!

    An officer grabbed a kitchen chair and tried to wrangle the doe out of the house.

    Tthe deer eventually left through the front door.

    Police say no animals or officers were injured.

     

