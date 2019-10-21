Deer smashes into van, then leaves scene

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. - Police in Lackawanna County said a buck ran across a roadway and straight into the side of the van Saturday morning.
The animal smashed into a side window and was stuck for a little while before finally freeing itself.
The deer then ran into the woods.
Fortunately, no one in the van was seriously hurt.
