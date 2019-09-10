'Disgruntled' former employee kills 5, turns gun on himself in suburban Orlando

5 p.m. UPDATE

Court records show the suspect in the fatal Orlando workplace shootings had a series of run-ins with the law going back more than 20 years, but they were mostly for minor offenses.

John Robert Neumann Jr. was arrested in 1995 in an Orlando suburb for driving under the influence.

He was arrested in 1999 for driving with a suspended license, theft, giving a deputy a false name and probation violation.

The next year, he was arrested for driving with a suspended license, and in 2003 he was arrested for possessing stolen property and driving with a suspended license.

In 2009, he was arrested for marijuana possession, driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident in a hit-and-run where there was property damage.

4:45 p.m. UPDATE

The latest government statistics show say fatal workplace shootings like the one in Orlando, Fla., on Monday have ticked upward in the United States.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says workplace homicides rose by 2 percent between 2014 and 2015 to 417 cases. Among those, fatal shootings rose more sharply, by 15 percent. That's the first increase in fatal workplace shootings since 2012.

Law enforcement officials said a lone gunman on Monday returned with a semi-automatic pistol to the Orlando awning factory where was fired in April and methodically killed five people before killing himself. Sheriff Jerry Demings identified the shooter as John Robert Neumann Jr.

The 45-year-old Army veteran was accused of battering a co-worker in 2014, but had no apparent ties to any subversive or terrorist organization.

4 p.m. UPDATE

The Orange County sheriff says a lone gunman appeared to single out his victims in the Orlando awning factory where he killed 5 people on Monday.

Sheriff Jerry Demings said 45-year-old John Robert Neumann Jr. spared the life of a woman who started working at the Fiamma factory after he was fired there in April, and for that reason, the sheriff says, he was probably targeting former co-workers.

The woman ran out of the factory and called 911 from a store across the street.

State and federal law enforcement officers converged on the awning business in less than three minutes. The sheriff says Neumann shot himself when a survivor heard a siren approach, and it was all over when deputies went inside moments later.

3:15 p.m. UPDATE

A Florida sheriff's office has confirmed the identities of all five people who were fatally shot Monday by a former co-worker at an awning factory.

The office says the victims were 44-year-old Brenda Montanez-Crespo, 46-year-old Kevin Lawson, 53-year-old Kevin Clark, 57-year-old Jeffrey Roberts, and 69-year-old Robert Snyder.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said they're still trying to figure out why 45-year-old John Robert Neumann Jr., who had been fired from the Fiamma factory in April, decided to return Monday and kill his former co-workers before killing himself.

Sheriff's deputies were preparing to search Neumann's mobile home in Maitland, Florida, for clues to his motive.

3 p.m. UPDATE

A Florida sheriff says the lone gunman who killed five former co-workers Monday at a factory where he'd been fired in April acted methodically, singling out his victims and reloading a semi-automatic pistol during the attack.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings says 45-year-old John Robert Neumann Jr. killed himself at the sound of an approaching siren, and it was all over within a few minutes of the first 911 call.

The sheriff is crediting that quick response with saving the lives of seven other employees inside the Fiamma factory in Orlando, where workers stitch together awnings for recreational vehicles.

The motive remains under investigation. The sheriff said deputies will search the home of Neumann, a U.S. Army veteran who was honorably discharged back in 1999. Investigators also are searching any social media postings for clues.

2:30 p.m. UPDATE

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff has identified a man suspected of fatally shooting five former co-workers and then killing himself.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings says 45-year-old John Robert Neumann Jr. was responsible for the deaths Monday morning at Fiamma, an Orlando-area RV awning business.

Demings says Neumann was armed with a handgun and a large hunting knife and killed himself just before deputies arrived.

Neumann was discharged from the U.S. Army in 1999. Demings says it appears Neumann was a disgruntled former employee acting alone. Deputies say eight witnesses survived the attack. One survivor told deputies Neumann spoke to her and told her to leave.

Authorities have found no connection to terrorism.

11:08 a.m. UPDATE