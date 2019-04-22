  • Deputies replace man's stolen bicycle

    Updated:

    SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Deputies in Virginia teamed up with Walmart to replace a man's stolen bicycle when they heard his story.

    Police learned Mark Cunningham's bicycle was stolen while he was running an errand. He used the bicycle to get to work, and walking to work was taking two hours each way.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Deputies also learned that 15 years ago, the father of three was in a crash that left him in a coma for months, and doctors expected Cunningham would never walk or talk again. But he proved them wrong.

    "I put God first. I put God first, definitely," said Cunningham. 

    After hearing all that, the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Department joined with Walmart to get him a new bike and a gift card. "So that just kind of touched our hearts that, no matter what, he continued to work and continued to try and strive on," Capt. Charles Carey told WRC

    Cunningham says it now takes 20 minutes to get to work on his new bicycle. He says he plans to use the gift card to get the deputies a thank you gift.
     

     

    NBC/WRC

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories